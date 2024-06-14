41 shots fired at car near airport; man, woman critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman are seriously injured after a shooting near the airport area Thursday night.

According to Memphis Police, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call at 1780 Nonconnah Boulevard.

The victim stated that she was at a gas station on Millbranch with her boyfriend when a black Infiniti pulled up beside her 2018 Porsche Macan and started firing multiple shots into her vehicle.

She managed to drive off and went to a Marriott Courtyard for help.

MPD says her vehicle was struck 41 times.

The victim was shot in the hand and back. Her boyfriend suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his back and lower back leg, according to reports.

Both victims were then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

