41 pounds of marijuana discovered during traffic stop: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop in Delano Tuesday turned up more than 40 pounds of marijuana.

On June 18, officers say they pulled over 45-year-old Carlos Calderon, who was wanted on two felony warrants. Calderon was pulled over just before noon on Woollomes Avenue and Dover Park Way. Officers smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, resulting in 40 individually packaged bundles of dried marijuana, weighing 41 pounds.

Calderon was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

