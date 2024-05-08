41-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing Arlington street, police say

A 41-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car while crossing an Arlington street Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of South Cooper Street around 11 p.m. after a driver called to report he’d hit someone. A woman was lying unresponsive on the road, and police said she died at the scene.

The woman tried to cross the street without a traffic light or designated crosswalk, police said. The driver told police he didn’t see her until it was too late to stop.

The driver cooperated with investigators at the scene and isn’t facing any criminal charges connected with the accident, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t publicly identified the woman.

Arlington police remind the public to always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roads.

“Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but especially at night when it’s dark outside and visibility is reduced,” police said.