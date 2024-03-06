I-41 improvements planned in southwest Fond du Lac. Here's what to know about the proposed project.

FOND DU LAC — Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region will host a public involvement meeting March 12 on upcoming improvements to Interstate 41.

People can learn about the project proposed between U.S. 151 and County D at 5 p.m. in the Fond du Lac County Highway Department conference room, 1820 S. Hickory St.

A brief presentation will include maps, displays and exhibits, as well as information for impacted businesses and a chance to express comments and questions.

Taycheedah chairman suffers fall: Town of Taycheedah Chairman Joseph Thome is in critical condition after falling nearly 11 feet March 1

The project plans to address deteriorated pavement, replace cable barrier and guardrail, and address inadequate Oversize/Overweight truck movements at the U.S. 151 intersection.

An ongoing flooding issue near the Hickory Road interchange will also be addressed through re-grading a drainage channel in the northwest quadrant and replacing the storm sewer outletting to the Fond du Lac River in the northeast quadrant.

Fond du Lac County fire: Fond du Lac County deputy helps 71-year-old man and his two dogs escape garage fire unharmed

The meeting will present two alternative routes for the storm sewer.

Anyone deaf or hard of hearing can request an interpreter at least three business days in advance by contacting Ryan Erdmann at 920-370-2642 or ryand.erdmann@dot.wi.gov.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: I-41 project planned in Fond du Lac, including US 151 intersection