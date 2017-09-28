    41 Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Perfect For Siblings

    Taylor Pittman

    Halloween means it’s time for cute children’s costumes, and better yet, cute and coordinated children’s costumes.

    For siblings who are game to match their brothers and sisters for the spooky holiday, there are plenty of outfit options, from classic movie duos to superhero teams to food combos.

    Here are 41 Halloween costume ideas that are perfect for siblings:

    1 Wreck-It Ralph and Fix-It Felix

    (Kendra Williams Van Otterloo)

    2 Trolls

    (Melissa Marie Burgoon)

    3 Thing 1 and Thing 2

    (Angela Meyer)

    4 Ariel and Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid"

    (Kristen Hood)

    5 A Starbucks Barista and Drink

    (Liz Payne)

    6 "Freeze Rey" and BB-8 from "Star Wars"

    (Jeni Dushane)

    7 Washing Machines

    (Abigail Cabingao)

    8 Cats

    (Kirstin Parkin)

    9 Harry Potter and Hedwig

    (Costume Works)

    10 Alvin and the Chipmunks

    (Serena Smith)

    11 Richard Simmons and Olivia Newton-John

    (Costume Works)

    12 Darla and Alfalfa from "The Little Rascals"

    (Costume Works)

    13 An Ewok and Princess Leia from "Star Wars"

    (Costume Works)

    14 Alice and the White Rabbit from "Alice in Wonderland"

    (Aisling Clarke Bench)

    15 Disney Villains

    (Cara T.)

    16 Gizmo and Stripe from "Gremlins"

    (Costume Works)

    17 Marty McFly and Doc from "Back to the Future"

    (Kelly Marie)

    18 Woody and Buzz from "Toy Story"

    (Mary Frances Rizzuto)

    19 A Rainbow and a Rain Cloud

    (Costume Works)

    20 The Wicked Witch of the West and Her Flying Monkey

    (Tracy Gaug)

    21 The Great American Road Trip

    (Costume Works)

    22 Alice and the Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland"

    (Costume Works)

    23 Batman and a Bat

    (Maria Paola Galvis Rodriguez)

    24 Eleven and Mike from "Stranger Things"

    (Amy Pozin Kelley)

    25 Tinkerbell and Terence from the "Disney Fairies" Films

    (Kristina Brockmann)

    26 Food

    (Tiffany Kinnison)

    27 The Cast of "The Wizard of Oz"

    (Tina Irene)

    28 Snow Owls

    (Jeni Dushane)

    29 The Cast of "The Ghostbusters"

    (Lori Blair)

    30 A Lobster and a Chef

    (Polly Berra)

    31 The Cast of "Star Wars"

    (Jamie Russo Sarabalis)

    32 Ketchup and Mustard

    (Laura Barnard)

    33 Max and the Wild Things from "Where the Wild Things Are"

    (Costume Works)

    34 A Monkey and a Banana

    (Nicole Kapos)

    35 Sally and Jack from "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

    (Colleen Stewart)

    36 Peter Pan and Tinkerbell

    (Nicole Guilfoil)

    37 Winnie the Pooh and Piglet

    (Liz Raymond)

    38 PB&J

    (Costume Works)

    39 Maleficent and Sleeping Beauty

    (Katie Quiring Wendt)

    40 Superheroes

    (Kiley Burton Buttacavoli)

    41 Carl and Russell from "Up"

    (Monica Godin)
    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.