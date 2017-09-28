Halloween means it’s time for cute children’s costumes, and better yet, cute and coordinated children’s costumes.
For siblings who are game to match their brothers and sisters for the spooky holiday, there are plenty of outfit options, from classic movie duos to superhero teams to food combos.
Here are 41 Halloween costume ideas that are perfect for siblings:
1 Wreck-It Ralph and Fix-It Felix
2 Trolls
3 Thing 1 and Thing 2
4 Ariel and Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid"
5 A Starbucks Barista and Drink
6 "Freeze Rey" and BB-8 from "Star Wars"
7 Washing Machines
8 Cats
9 Harry Potter and Hedwig
10 Alvin and the Chipmunks
11 Richard Simmons and Olivia Newton-John
12 Darla and Alfalfa from "The Little Rascals"
13 An Ewok and Princess Leia from "Star Wars"
14 Alice and the White Rabbit from "Alice in Wonderland"
15 Disney Villains
16 Gizmo and Stripe from "Gremlins"
17 Marty McFly and Doc from "Back to the Future"
18 Woody and Buzz from "Toy Story"
19 A Rainbow and a Rain Cloud
20 The Wicked Witch of the West and Her Flying Monkey
21 The Great American Road Trip
22 Alice and the Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland"
23 Batman and a Bat
24 Eleven and Mike from "Stranger Things"
25 Tinkerbell and Terence from the "Disney Fairies" Films
26 Food
27 The Cast of "The Wizard of Oz"
28 Snow Owls
29 The Cast of "The Ghostbusters"
30 A Lobster and a Chef
31 The Cast of "Star Wars"
32 Ketchup and Mustard
33 Max and the Wild Things from "Where the Wild Things Are"
34 A Monkey and a Banana
35 Sally and Jack from "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
36 Peter Pan and Tinkerbell
37 Winnie the Pooh and Piglet
38 PB&J
39 Maleficent and Sleeping Beauty
40 Superheroes
41 Carl and Russell from "Up"
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
