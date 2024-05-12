I-40W shut down at I-24E split after semi hits overpass, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday afternoon motorists may need to find an alternate route through Nashville because a semi-trailer reportedly struck a CSX overpass, causing Interstate 40 West to be closed down at the Interstate 24 East split.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said all westbound lanes were blocked at mile marker 212.8 on I-40, near Elm Hill Pike, due to a single-vehicle crash reported at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, May 12.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, all traffic will be diverted to Interstate 440 West while the truck’s cargo is being offloaded. In addition, CSX is no longer using the overpass that was hit.

TDOT traffic map as of 2:10 p.m. on May 12, 2024. (Courtesy: TDOT)

Meanwhile, at 2:10 p.m., TDOT’s online traffic map showed the westbound Exit 52A ramp was blocked on I-24 by the I-40 split because of police activity reported at 11:47 a.m., but there is no word on the nature of that activity. However, by 2:55 p.m., that exit ramp closure was removed from the map.

At 2:44 p.m., Metro police posted the following update on X (formerly known as Twitter): “UPDATE: I-24 westbound lanes will be reopened at the I-24W/I-40W junction. I-40 westbound lanes will remain closed at this time while TDOT and responding wreckers continue to clear the interstate.”

The following image was taken from the mile marker 213.2 traffic camera, at the I-40 West junction with I-24, at 3 p.m.

(Courtesy: TDOT)

No additional details have been released about this crash. News 2 has reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

