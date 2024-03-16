40th anniversary of Snake Saturday parade ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a parade, a festival, and a carnival all rolled into one day of Irish fun.

Snake Saturday parade and festival in North Kansas City kicked off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend on Saturday. Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to celebrate the 40th annual Snake Saturday.

For the Northland been a tradition since 1984 and it has become so much more than just the parade. Charities enter floats and the best ones are awarded cash prizes for their causes. The parade committee has given away nearly $2 million to local charities throughout the history of the event.

There is a car show, a carnival, and a huge area for children.

But the crux of the event still comes down to nonprofits building beautiful parade floats.

“We have a formula,” Central Auto Racing Boosters’ Shawna Powell said. “We get together and brainstorm as soon as we release the theme which is usually october. We brainstorm and start putting together everything we save everything from previous years to see if there’s anything we can use or incorporate.”

Central Auto Racing Boosters has entered a float in the Snake Saturday parade for 30 years they’ve won first place three times and say the competition between the charities is stiff because the floats are so creative.

