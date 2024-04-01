401Gives starts April 1. Here's how to donate.

PROVIDENCE – Monday marks not only April Fool’s Day, but, in Rhode Island, it’s 401Gives Day, a day in which residents can easily donate to their favorite nonprofits.

Now in its fifth year, 401Gives will launch at 6 a.m. April 1 and people will have until 6 p.m. April 2 to donate to their preferred causes with a single click.

Last year, a record $3.4 million was raised for some 546 local nonprofits from more than 15,000 donors, according to United Way of Rhode Island. The effort has raised $10.2 million since inception.

“The way in which Rhode Islanders rally around our nonprofit community for 401Gives is not only inspiring but underscores just how important these organizations are to the fabric of our state,” Cortney Nicolato, United Way’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “So many nonprofits have made 401Gives central to their annual fundraising strategy and introduced new donors to their work in the process. Each year we have seen the day grow and we expect that again in 2024.”

What to know about 401Gives

Organized by the United Way of Rhode Island, 401Gives provides people with an easy way to make a difference for local nonprofits, ranging from harm reduction services to refugee support to care for unhoused Rhode Islanders, throughout the state. It provides virtual fundraising via an online portal, all through tax-deductible donations.

Starting at 6 a.m. April 1, the first $25,000 will be matched by the Rhode Island Foundation. There will be drawings, prizes and matches throughout the day.

Last year, Foster Forward received the most support, raising $220,734, followed by Audubon Society of Rhode Island at $137,496. The Dare to Dream Ranch followed at $100,334, with Children’s Friend, School One and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport also garnering significant donations.

An initiative of United Way, 401Gives is supported by Papitto Opportunity Connection, along with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 401Gives makes it easy for Rhode Islanders to step up to support nonprofits