Some 401(k) plans may cut you a monthly check

TechCrunch

Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't give much away about the company's AI plans on Thursday's Q2 earnings call with investors, but he did confirm a few tidbits about how the tech giant plans to move forward with artificial intelligence. Notably, his comments suggested that despite spending more than $100 billion on R&D over the last five years, Apple isn't planning to spin up too many new data centers to run or train AI models. While we've known this for some time — after all, Apple has been calling its M3 MacBook Airs the "best consumer laptop for AI" — the company shouted out on its earnings call how AI is being used across its products.