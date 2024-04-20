$400,000 of meth taken off the streets of Ga. city with the help of metro Atlanta agency
Hundreds of thousands of dollars of meth is off the streets of Muscogee County with the help of one metro Atlanta sheriff’s office.
Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says his deputies and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a crime suppression operation in Columbus earlier this week.
Investigators conducted a traffic stop in north Columbus where they found four kilos of methamphetamine inside the car.
They say the street value of those drugs is approximately $415,570.
Trenton Clemons was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Clemons was released from the Muscogee County Jail on a surety bond on Friday night, according to jail records.
