40 years of using same lottery numbers never paid off for Missouri woman — until now

A woman was finally visited by lottery luck after using the same numbers for almost 40 years, Missouri officials said.

The woman bought the 9-Spot ticket at a convenience store in Waynesville, according to a March 7 news release by the Missouri Lottery. She had no clue it was carrying a prize of $80,000.

The Pulaski County player’s son went to get the ticket checked when the cashier told him she couldn’t cash it.

“She said, ‘Give me your phone,’’ the winner told lottery officials. “So he gave her the phone, and she took a picture of it and said, ‘This is what your mom won, and that’s why we can’t pay her!’”

That’s when the woman’s son called her to share the good news, officials said.

The woman had matched all nine numbers of her Club Keno ticket, lottery officials said.

The woman would’ve won $30,000 but because she added the Bulls-Eye option, the prize jumped to $80,000 when she matched the Bulls-Eye number, officials said.

The woman plans to use some of the money to buy a new car, officials said.

Waynesville is about a 200-mile drive southeast from Kansas City.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player ‘changed his plans’ after car needed repairs. He won big in Maryland

Lottery player cut back from playing games twice a day in Maryland. Then she won big

Lucky casino visitor hits huge win on slot machine — then hours later wins even more