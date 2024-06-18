40 Worcester police officers, 3 state troopers, 4 civilians honored at WPD ceremony Monday

Interim Police Chief Paul Saucier presents Augustin and Bienvenida Familia, and their daughter Jessica, with the Worcester Police posthumous award now named after their son, Officer Manny Familia, as the Worcester Police Department hosted the Exemplary Service Awards at Worcester Technical High School on Monday.

WORCESTER — Before the Worcester Police Department’s Exemplary Service Award for Valor was formally renamed Monday to the Enmanuel “Many” Familia Valor Award, Officer Familia’s parents and sister accepted the last award with its former name in honor of the fallen officer.

During the Worcester Police Department’s Exemplary Service Awards presentation Monday at Worcester Technical High School, more than 40 Worcester Police officers, as well as three state troopers and four civilians, were honored.

But, as it has been since June 4, 2021, all thoughts went out to Manny and his family.

On that tragic day three years ago, Officer Familia went into Green Hill Park Pond and made repeated attempts to locate and rescue 14-year-old Troy Love who was under the water. Prior to that, Office Scott Morin brought two other swimmers to safety.

Officers Steven Barnett, Angela Consiglio, Devin Davenport and Morin and state trooper Amy Waterman made repeated attempts to rescue both Love and Familia but were unsuccessful.

Posthumously, Familia was given the last Exemplary Service Award for Valor (under that name) for sacrificing his life in hopes to save another, while the four Worcester Police officers and the sole state trooper became the first recipients of the newly anointed Enmanuel “Manny” Familia Valor Award (former the Exemplary Service Award for Valor).

Sergeant Andrew Cravedi, one of multplie award winners, is congratulated by deputy police chiefs, from right, Carl Supernor, Ken Davenport, Ed McGinn and Sean Fleming during the Worcester Police Department Exemplary Service Awards at Worcester Technical High School on Monday.

At the ceremony, Interim Police Chief Paul B. Saucier said his fellow officers should be recognized every day.

“These officers do this every day. So every day there should be some type of recognition,” Saucier said. “It’s just unfortunate. It’s tough to get everybody together. We’re going to try to do this a lot more often because they should be recognized.”

Saucier said he was very proud for the men and women in blue that were bestowed honors during Monday’s ceremony.

“People don’t understand the trial and tribulations the police do, as far as they’re working, every day,” he continued. “You never hear about. You never hear about those little things that make a difference in people’s lives. This is the only occupation where you can affect somebody’s life every single day and for the better.”

In addition to the Familia account, Police Capt. Aaron Theodoss announced the names of the award recipients and gave a short narrative on the incident in which the celebrated officers risked their lives to save others.

April 20, 2021, police were notified through dispatch that an individual called 911 stating he had a 50-pound bomb strapped to himself and was threatening to explode the bomb and that he also knew where another bomb was in the city.

Furthermore, the suspect claimed he had an AR-15 rifle in his possession.

Multiple officers received awards during the Worcester Police Department Exemplary Service Awards at Worcester Technical High School on Monday.

The suspect was located on Grafton Street and a standoff began. As a result of extreme threat of serious bodily harm and death to the involved officers and the public, the suspect was neutralized.

For their “bravery, heroism and unselfishness,” Sgts. Shawn Barbale, Timothy Watts, Andrew Cravedi and Timothy Segur; retired Sgt. Thomas Radula; Deputy Chief Carl Supernor; Lt. Michael Brunstetter; officers Christopher Breeds, Duy Chau, Paul Cyr, Thomas Duffy, D’Angelo Fernandez, Joseph Ford, Jose Lugo-Gardner, Edward Maldonado, Gerald Montiverdi, Daniel Pennellatore, Michael Prizio, Nathan Reando, Robert Sansoucy, Matthew Stewart and Patrick White; retired officers Paul Alward and Diony Nunez; and state troopers Daniel Jones and Robert McCarthy are all recipients of the Valor Award – 5 Stars.

In addition, Christina Orczyk-Barbale and Brian Conley, both in the communications division, received the Chief of Police Citation for their actions during the April 20, 2021, standoff.

During an incident about an active shooter June 18, 2020, Sgt. Barbale observed a man meeting the description of the suspect. When asked if he had a firearm on him, the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it in the sergeant’s direction. Sgt. Barbale, who was able to disarm the subject, was also given the Valor Award – 5 Stars.

July 23, 2020, officers Bruce Carter and Anthony Correa arrested two men for trespassing and illegal possession of a firearm. Two firearms were confiscated including one stolen from a nearby town. Credited for preventing serious injury or death to another in the future, the two officers received the Meritorious Service Award – 4 Stars.

Sgts. Barbale and Jarrett Watkins are credited for preventing damage to civilians and city property and possibly preventing the loss of life to civilians and police, when a peaceful “Black Lives Matter” demonstration June 1, 2020, at City Hall dispersed into the Main South area of the city and a small group several hours later became “very dangerous and riotous.”

Recipients of the Meritorious Service Award – 4 Stars, Sgt. Watkins yelled to a man on a roof with a Molotov cocktail “Don’t light it!” while Sgt. Barbale was able to calm the man down and make him come down to the street. During the hours-long incident, both sergeants were struck with fireworks and a flare gun.

Officers Timothy Foley and Daniel Pennellatore were awarded 3 Stars for Distinguished Service for helping to get a trapped 89-year-old woman out of fully engulfed structure fire Feb. 21, 2021, on Chillmark Street.

Officers James Conway, Ilirjan Jano, Kyle Jones and Nicolas Bishop were awarded 3 Stars for Distinguished Service for de-escalating a situation Oct. 6, 2020, in which a man was threating to slash his wrist with a knife.

Officers John Power and James Soto were award 3 Stars for Distinguished Service for preventing an escalation of force during an Aug. 3, 2020, incident involving a person who was suffering from mental illness who had a 12-inch kitchen knife in his waistband.

Officer Rudis Rodriguez was awarded 3 Stars for Distinguished Service for helping to save the life of a suicidal man who tied a noose to a railroad track Oct. 10, 2018, in an effort to hang himself.

Civilians Nicholas Leal and Shane Taylor both received the Chief of Police Citation Award for acting “selflessly, heroically and beyond the demands required of a civilian,” when coming to the aid of an officer fearing imminent danger or death.

April 20, 2020, an officer was dispatched to the area of Park Avenue and Russell Street for a man throwing rocks through the windows of a local business. When the officer became pinned between the open door to his cruiser and the suspect, Taylor tackled the suspect to the ground, while Leal assisted in holding the suspect down until the officer was able to handcuff the suspect.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police, state troopers and civilians honored at WPD ceremony