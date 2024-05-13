40 people work to free two horses stuck in mud for hours in Connecticut

Two horses that were trapped in the mud for several hours in Lebanon, Connecticut, were freed by dozens of people Saturday.

Firefighters first got a call about the animals in a swampy area behind a farm about 2. p.m., the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Fire officials said they were able to shuttle in a slew of vehicles as well as 40 people who arrived with ropes, wood, saws, plywood, rescue equipment, vet supplies, food and water.

They cleared a roadway and established a makeshift bridge and when the Durham Animal Response Team arrived, the animals were rolled out of the waist-deep mud onto a sled device, NBC Connecticut reported.

The animals were not injured during the five-hour ordeal.

Firefighters rescue two horses stuck in mud in Lebanon, Conn. (Lebanon Volunteer Fire Dept. )

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com