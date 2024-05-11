40-year-old man shot and killed in Phoenix by suspect who fled on bicycle

A man was fatally shot by a suspect on a bicycle in the West Valley on Sunday night, according to Phoenix police.

Officers discovered William Ray White, 40, with at least one gunshot wound shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday near 47th Avenue and Brill Street, Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Rob Scherer wrote in a Friday news release.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports that someone was injured, Scherer stated.

After fire personnel attempted to perform lifesaving measures on White, he was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

Officials reported that surveillance footage captured a man, believed to be the perpetrator of the shooting and the death of White, departing the vicinity on a white bicycle. The individual was last observed near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Scherer said detectives were still investigating the shooting, and he encouraged anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480 (WITNESS) or 480 (TESTIGO) for Spanish speakers to provide an anonymous tip. Cash rewards were being offered to anyone with information that would lead to an arrest in the case, according to Scherer.

