TikTok attacks: Police searching for suspect who punched woman in Chelsea
The NYPD can account for at least seven punchings where the victims later posted a TikTok describing the attacks between March 17 and March 26.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
When some American users opened TikTok on Thursday morning, they were met with a full-screen message encouraging them to call Congress and say no to a TikTok ban. "Let Congress know what TikTok means to you and tell them to vote NO." TikTok has been under scrutiny in the United States for a while.
With just over two weeks left in the regular season, our NBA writers break down the most intriguing playoff races to watch and make predictions for the stretch run.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
The stories you need to start your day: Baltimore bridge labeled "fracture critical," Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
One common thread runs between Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun's departure and the death knell for GE next week: Jack Welch. Veteran financial journalist Allan Sloan notes that of the CEOs Welch mentored, four succeeded while 13 failed.
Illinois is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005.
How #CancerTok has helped patients find community and a chance to raise awareness — and what experts make of it.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
Elon Musk's AI startup, X.ai, has revealed its latest generative AI model, Grok-1.5. Set to power social network X's Grok chatbot in the not-so-distant future ("in the coming days," per a blog post), Grok-1.5 appears to be a measurable upgrade over its predecessor, Grok-1 — at least judging by the published benchmark results and specs.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
In the wake of Universal Music Group's (UMG) public spat with TikTok, which saw the label pulling its full catalog from the video app earlier this year, the company is doubling down on its deal with Spotify. On Thursday, UMG announced an expansion of its strategic relationship with the streaming music service that will focus on "music discovery and social interaction" as well as enhanced fan experiences. The addition of music videos is included among these new features in the U.S.
Two weeks ago, TechCrunch broke the news that LinkedIn was getting into games, helping users "deepen relationships" through puzzle-based interactions. It's as if LinkedIn is targeting a whole new "type" of user -- one caught in limbo somewhere between two other well-known social networks. Wordle's viral growth kicked off on Twitter, leading The New York Times to dole out a reported seven-figure sum for the web-based word game.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on seven charges of wire fraud and money-laundering. The scam he pulled was fairly simple: He and his partners created an exchange, FTX, that took customer deposits to invest in and trade cryptocurrencies. According to the government's case, which it won, Alameda used that money for various things it shouldn't have, like investing in other crypto startups, buying some very nice real estate, supporting political campaigns and — most important for purposes of the scam — propping up FTX's proprietary crypto token, FTT.
Here’s a look at how online bank security compares to traditional brick-and-mortar institutions.
Snapchat has a new AI-powered perk for subscribers: Bitmoji versions of your pet
Kim Kardashian may be the founder of Skims, but she's no longer the sole face of the brand.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Southern District of New York (SDNY) Judge Lewis Kaplan, about five months after he was found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering during his trial. Before sentencing, Bankman-Fried acknowledged in court that he made a "series of bad decisions," but argued they were not "selfish" ones. Bankman-Fried was also ordered during the sentencing to pay forfeiture of $11 billion to the U.S. government.
2024's first quarter has been fruitful for investors.