A 40-year-old love triangle cold case: 81-year-old woman convicted of murder in Polk County

An 81-year-old Arizona woman faces the possibility of spending years behind bars after a jury found her guilty of killing a romantic rival in a love triangle nearly four decades ago.

A Polk County jury convicted Mary Jo Bailey of first-degree murder on May 30, online court records show. She was accused of killing Yvonne Menke, 45, whose body was found in the stairwell of a St. Croix Falls apartment building on Dec. 12, 1985. Bailey will be sentenced July 2.

Prosecutors said Jack Owen was in a relationship with Menke while he also was involved with Bailey, who trained horses with him.

Polk County District Attorney Jeff Kemp said in his opening statement that Owen alternated his time between the two women until Menke one day put her foot down.

"She gave Jack an ultimatum: either be with her exclusively or not at all, which meant no more Mary Jo, romantically or training horses together," he said.

Prosecutors said they believe that made Bailey jealous. She later waited in a stairwell of Menke's apartment, then shot her three times.

Bailey quickly became the focus for investigators, but they weren't able to build a case strong enough to charge her.

Police interviewed Owen several times about the shooting, but he never gave them information that implicated Bailey in the killing. He died in 2021. So, the case went cold.

Nearly 40 years later, authorities took another look at it.

There were challenges: No new evidence had emerged over the decades and there were no conclusive DNA matches.

Prosecutors revived old interviews and had to combine them with a footprint from a snowmobile boot, the potential motive and other evidence to build their case.

Bailey was arrested in November 2023 at her home in Maricopa County, Arizona. She was later brought back to Wisconsin, where her trial began May 20.

More than 30 witnesses testified during the two-week trial, court records show. Jurors deliberated for roughly two hours before reaching their verdict.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 81-year-old woman guilty of murder in Wisconsin 40-year-old cold case