I-40 lanes near Tennessee-North Carolina border still closed amid summer travel. Here’s why

One-lane traffic patterns along Interstate 40 near the Tennessee-North Carolina border will be in effect longer than expected as crews finish up a bridge construction project.

Traffic in both directions between U.S. 276 (Exit 20) and mile marker 18 could remain reduced to one lane until late June, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

This time around, the one-lane pattern has been in place since Nov. 1 because of construction of two bridges over White Oak Road in Haywood Country in North Carolina. All four lanes were initially planned to reopen last month.

Drivers to and from Tennessee have the option to merge into the single lane and continue along I-40 or use Interstates 26 and 81 as an alternate route to avoid the work zone and periods of traffic congestion. The alternate route travels between Dandridge and Asheville and through Kingsport, and adds about 45 minutes of driving time, NCDOT notes.

What’s causing construction delays along I-40 near Tennessee-North Carolina border

The timeline to reopen all lanes in the stretch of I-40 in the Pigeon River Gorge has been pushed back about a month “due to unforeseen circumstances during construction, coupled with weather delays,” according to an NCDOT statement.

Construction was supposed to be completed May 20. Construction is now on track to reopen all four lanes on I-40 by mid- to late June, NCDOT says. Occasional overnight closures will be necessary to complete paving.

The two-year bridge project began in late 2022, closing the same stretch on I-40 until spring 2023. The construction method is designed to lower costs and expedite the project, according to NCDOT.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: I-40 lanes in North Carolina gorge closed until late June 2024