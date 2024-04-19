About 40 gambling machines seized in Daytona Beach along with cash, guns, police say

About 40 illegal gambling machines, some firearms and approximately $20,000 in cash were found as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation, according to Daytona Beach Police.

The items were found when police executed a search warrant at 9:20 a.m. Thursday at 833 Mason Ave., police said.

Officers detained two subjects, who have not been identified, and a third, Mukesh Parmar, who arrived at the scene, police said.

Parmar was charged with attempted keeping of a gambling house and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday and released on $500 bond early Friday, according to the jail's website.

The investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida police seize about 40 gambling machines, guns, officials say