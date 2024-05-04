40 future pharmacists receive doctoral hoods from ETSU College of Pharmacy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University celebrated 40 of its Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy graduates on Friday.

Forty student pharmacists who have officially earned their doctor of pharmacy degrees and joined the pharmaceutical field were awarded doctoral hoods.

“We are so pleased you chose to become a pharmacist with us,” said Debbie Byrd, dean of ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. “You made this college your own, and you’re leaving it a better college of pharmacy than the one you found.”

Byrd commended graduates for their dedication to academics during the COVID-19 pandemic, their impact on the opioid crisis in the community, and other research and work.

In his speech, ETSU President Brian Noland said, “Amid all of this, you have not only survived but thrived.”

Noland said the graduating class is resilient.

Bryce Sutton spoke on behalf of the 2024 graduating class. Sutton is among others inducted into the 1911 Society, an organization that honors ETSU’s most distinguished graduates.

“In all the challenges and complexities of our profession, let us never forget the impact we can have on the lives of those we serve,” said Sutton. “Let us approach our work with humility, empathy, and a commitment to lifelong learning, knowing that the trust placed in us by our patients is a privilege that must be earned every day.”

Multiple students were recognized with awards and honors, in addition to receiving their doctoral hoods and diplomas.

Kellee Brynae Geren – Pharmacy Valedictorian Achievement Award, Merck Award for Pharmacy Excellence

Gabrielle Hall – Gary Mabrey Community Service Award

Tabitha Sineath – Patient Care Award

Riley Davis – Guy B. Wilson Jr. Leadership Award

Bryce Sutton – Viatris Institute of Pharmacy Excellence in Pharmacy Award

Samantha Keen – Baeteena M. Black Leadership Award

Drew Smith – Wolters Kluwer Health’s Fact and Comparisons Award for Outstanding Communication Skills

Graduates helped the college’s American Pharmacists Association – Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) Operation Substance Use Disorders (SUDS) win top honors for combating prescription drug misuse.

