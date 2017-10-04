40 Fierce Halloween Ideas If You Hate The 'Girl Costume' Aisle

Halloween costume shopping is typically fun, but sometimes, the options for girls are anything but.
Often, parents shopping for their daughters for Halloween are faced with sexualized outfits or stereotypical costumes, like princesses and other so-called “girly” ideas.
While there’s nothing wrong with being a princess (especially in the age of Disney’s newest heroines), girls should also be given the option to creatively show off their fierceness beyond stereotypes.
Here are 40 empowering costumes for girls (or boys!) to wear this Halloween:
1 A Ghostbuster
2 Gertie from "E.T."
3 Wonder Woman
4 Hermione from the "Harry Potter" Series
5 Coraline
6 Frida Kahlo
7 Wednesday Addams
8 A Tater Tot
9 Winifred Sanderson from "Hocus Pocus"
10 Mary Poppins
11 Katniss Everdeen from "The Hunger Games" Series
12 Batgirl (On A Skateboard)
13 "Freeze Rey" (a take on the character from "Star Wars")
14 Astrid from "How To Train Your Dragon"
15 Spider-Man
16 Judy Hopps from "Zootopia"
17 Darth Vader
18 Chewbacca from "Star Wars"
19 A UPS Delivery Person
20 Merida from "Brave"
21 A Presidential Candidate
22 Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty"
23 Jane Goodall
24 A Soldier
25 The Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland"
26 Black Widow
27 Catwoman
28 Mavis Dracula from "Hotel Transylvania"
29 Audrey Hepburn
30 A Construction Worker
31 A Hot Dog
32 Olaf from "Frozen"
33 A Zookeeper
34 An Astronaut
35 Little Red Riding Hood
36 Rocket Raccoon from "Guardians of the Galaxy"
37 Rosie the Riveter
38 Batgirl
39 Romeo from "PJ Masks"
40 An Olympic Gymnast
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
