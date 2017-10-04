    40 Fierce Halloween Ideas If You Hate The 'Girl Costume' Aisle

    Taylor Pittman

    Halloween costume shopping is typically fun, but sometimes, the options for girls are anything but.

    Often, parents shopping for their daughters for Halloween are faced with sexualized outfits or stereotypical costumes, like princesses and other so-called “girly” ideas.

    While there’s nothing wrong with being a princess (especially in the age of Disney’s newest heroines), girls should also be given the option to creatively show off their fierceness beyond stereotypes.

    Here are 40 empowering costumes for girls (or boys!) to wear this Halloween: 

    1 A Ghostbuster

    (Sarah Schmitz)

    2 Gertie from "E.T."

    (Allie WLaw)

    3 Wonder Woman

    (Susan Williams)

    4 Hermione from the "Harry Potter" Series

    (Lindsey Pace Garduno)

    5 Coraline

    (Elysa Archibald)

    6 Frida Kahlo

    (Laura Berkeley)

    7 Wednesday Addams

    (Leisa Tarrant)

    8 A Tater Tot

    (Amy Schilling Caskie)

    9 Winifred Sanderson from "Hocus Pocus"

    (Destinee Caitlynn)

    10 Mary Poppins

    (Andrea Hougland Ring)

    11 Katniss Everdeen from "The Hunger Games" Series

    (Krista Tomiko)

    12 Batgirl (On A Skateboard)

    (Sharyn Ladds)

    13 "Freeze Rey" (a take on the character from "Star Wars")

    (Jeni Dushane)

    14 Astrid from "How To Train Your Dragon"

    (September Muller)

    15 Spider-Man

    (Dora Plancarte-Yslas)

    16 Judy Hopps from "Zootopia"

    (Jenny Amanda)

    17 Darth Vader

    (Sere R Altebrando)

    18 Chewbacca from "Star Wars"

    (Ana Sofia Alonzo)

    19 A UPS Delivery Person

    (Jodie Davis Caplea)

    20 Merida from "Brave"

    (Julie Earls)

    21 A Presidential Candidate

    (Kara Willis)

    22 Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty"

    (Erin Goodrich)

    23 Jane Goodall

    (Elizabeth Sheagren Edsall)

    24 A Soldier

    (Caryn Rich Wilson)

    25 The Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland"

    (Nakida C Maxson)

    26 Black Widow

    (Jodi Marshall Klein)

    27 Catwoman

    (Dora Plancarte-Yslas)

    28 Mavis Dracula from "Hotel Transylvania"

    (Liane Munro Littlejohn)

    29 Audrey Hepburn

    (Perla Rodriguez de Wiley)

    30 A Construction Worker

    (Suzanne Rose)

    31 A Hot Dog

    (Sarah Smith-Franks)

    32 Olaf from "Frozen"

    (Miranda Fairchild)

    33 A Zookeeper

    (Christy Gant Crouch)

    34 An Astronaut

    (Christine Underwood)

    35 Little Red Riding Hood

    (Michelle Holstein)

    36 Rocket Raccoon from "Guardians of the Galaxy"

    (Amber Williams Alberson)

    37 Rosie the Riveter

    (Teresa Cohan Minnaugh)

    38 Batgirl

    (Ellayne Famatid Watson)

    39 Romeo from "PJ Masks"

    (Ashleigh Williams)

    40 An Olympic Gymnast

    (Kate Hill Shatkus)
    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.