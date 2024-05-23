I-40 East in West Nashville reopens after crash involving tractor trailer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-40 Eastbound near Sawyer Brown Road in West Nashville has reopened after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed while crews work to clear the crash.

The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

