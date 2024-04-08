40 dogs rescued from property after ‘multiple’ animal cruelty calls, Ohio cops say

Forty dogs were rescued from an Ohio property after officials say they received “multiple” calls about possible animal cruelty and trespassing.

The dogs were pit bulls or pit bull mixes, according to a news release from Delaware County officials. Delaware County Dog Warden Mitchell Garrett obtained a warrant to remove the animals from the property April 7, but he said officials have known about the property owner for “several years.”

Officials said the property owner was not present when the dogs were rescued, so charges have not been filed but are anticipated. McClatchy News is not naming the property owner because charges have not been filed.

A series of videos — which contain explicit language — were posted to TikTok on April 7 showed dogs chained near pools of water. At least 19 of these circular “pools” were visible from a satellite view of the 7474 Kilbourne Road in Kingston Township.

The Humane Society of Delaware County, in addition to other nearby county offices and a nonprofit organization, assisted with the rescue and care of the 40 dogs, county officials said.

Nonprofit Rico Pet Recovery looked for foster homes for dogs currently at the shelter, in an effort to make room for the rescued dogs. The nonprofit also posted several photos and videos of the rescued dogs.

Thirteen of the dogs are under the care of the humane society as of of April 8. The remaining 27 dogs are at the Delaware County Shelter, according to the county.

Many community members were outraged that officials did not act sooner.

“You all are very well aware of what is going on and have been for years,” someone commented on the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. “I hope this is a turning point where something is actually done.”

Officials said they were unable to search the property until April 7 because of Ohio laws. Six dogs “all in good health” were found in a previous visit to the property, but complaints continued to come in for years after the visit, Garrett said.

“One of the most challenging issues we face is the ability of any humane agent to take action that adheres to Ohio laws regarding animal welfare,” Delaware County Humane Society Executive Director Jana Cassidy said in a news release.

“In recent years, no one would complete a witness statement that would enable the Dog Shelter staff to act,” Garrett said.

The needed witness statement alleging animal cruelty was received April 5, officials said. This allowed officials to enter the private property and rescue the dogs.

Officials did not provide the specific laws preventing them from searching the property before April 7 because of pending legal action, according to the humane society.

Kingston Township is about a 30-mile drive north from Columbus.

