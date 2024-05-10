I-40 closed near Bellevue after semi crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed and the westbound lane were blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned in the median.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the 193 mile marker, which is in between the Newsome Station and McCrory Lane exits. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted at Exit 188 in Cheatham County.

The eastbound lanes are completely closed to traffic while one lane of I-40 West was blocked, allowing some cars to pass in the right lane. The westbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.

The driver of the semi truck has non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are searching for the driver of a red pickup truck who fled from the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

