40 cars broken into in parking lots at West Chester hotels, 3 teens in custody

Three teenagers are under arrest after a rash of car break-ins in West Chester Township early Wednesday.

In custody are Vincent Bankhead, 19, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. The Enquirer does not name minors charged in juvenile court.

In total, 40 cars were broken into parked in seven different hotel parking lots in the area surrounding Union Center Boulevard, according to a news release.

A window punch was used to break the windows around 2:15 a.m. West Chester police were called to the scene and the suspects' vehicle fled from them. A police pursuit began and the vehicle crashed into a guardrail. All the occupants exited the vehicle and ran on foot.

West Chester officers were assisted by Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sharonville police, Springfield Township police and Hamilton County sheriff's deputies to take the three suspects into custody.

Police found two loaded semi-automatic handguns in the vehicle and in a suspect's pocket.

