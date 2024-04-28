4 zebras escape onto Washington state highway: officials

PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — Washington State Patrol officers worked to corral four zebras who were seen roaming the highway Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver who was transporting the zebras stopped to secure the trailer when they escaped on I-90 eastbound near exit 32 close to North Bend.

Four zebras escaped onto the highway near North Bend, Washington on Apr. 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)

WSP said the community has come together to help contain the loose animals and three out of the four have been successfully wrangled.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.