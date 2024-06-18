4 years later, arrest made and charges filed in death of Minneapolis man set ablaze in basement

More than four years after a man was found dead inside a Minneapolis commercial and residential building, murder and arson charges have been filed against a man who sublet a room there.

Richard Handsome Carter Jr., 42, of St. Paul, is due in Hennepin County District Court early Tuesday afternoon after being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the small fire on Feb. 28, 2020, that killed Wayne Jacob Arvidson, 52, of Minneapolis.

Arvidson's body was found as crews were putting out a small fire in a building in the 1800 block of NE. Central Avenue around 2:35 a.m.

Charges were filed June 5 but kept under a court-order seal until he was jailed midday Monday. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

Court records show that Carter has a long and at times violent criminal history in Minnesota. He has been convicted six times for various degrees of assault, and once each for terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, trespassing, illegal drug possession and drunken driving.

According to the criminal complaint:

Firefighters arrived at the scene about 2:20 a.m. and saw that a small fire was burning in the basement. As they went down the stairs, they saw blood spatter on the walls before seeing Arvidson face-down, covered by burning plywood and engulfed in flames.

The medical examiner's autopsy found that Arvidson had injuries to his head and neck that investigators suspect were inflicted with a 5-gallon paint bucket that was next to the body. The investigators believe he was killed before being set on fire.

The building's landlord disclosed to police that Arvidson was behind on his rent and about to be evicted from his apartment, where Carter sublet a room as a recording studio.

Carter told investigators he had never been in the basement, which included the room he sublet. He said Arvidson cheated him out of $2,800 of rent money that was not turned over to the landlord as required.

Carter denied killing Arvidson and saw he was at the home of a girlfriend at the time.

Law enforcement collected DNA from Carter and compared it samples collected from items at the fire scene, including a grill lighter found near Arvidson's body. Analysis pointed to Carter as having handled the lighter.