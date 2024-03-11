4 years after Breonna Taylor died, Rand Paul, Morgan McGarvey team on no-knock warrant ban

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a press conference to introduce the "Justice for Breonna Taylor Act," which would prohibit no-knock warrants on the federal level. Joining him, from left, are U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky.; Taylor's aunt, Bianca Austin; Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer; state Rep. Keturah Herron, D-Louisville; and Amber Duke, executive director, ACLU of Kentucky. March 11, 2024

Breonna Taylor's death at the hands of Louisville Metro Police officers was a watershed moment for the city that sparked protests across the nation.

Four years later, two U.S. legislators from Kentucky are working to ensure her killing leads to change at the national level.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul and Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey announced Monday they plan to file bills in the Senate and House of Representatives that would ban no-knock warrants like the one used by LMPD in the raid at Taylor's apartment in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020.

Taylor, a Black woman who was unarmed, was shot and killed by police at the scene.

A copy of the House bill provided to reporters is just two pages long. The "Justice for Breonna Taylor Act," as it's titled, states federal law enforcement officers "may not execute a warrant until after the officer provides notice of his or her authority or purpose."

It also requires state or local law enforcement agencies that receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to follow those rules.

No-knock warrants were banned in Louisville and significantly restricted throughout Kentucky in 2020, in the months after Taylor's death, and McGarvey noted 29 states around the U.S. have restrictions on the warrants. By tying the bill to federal funding, the proposed legislation would ensure all states take action.

Paul introduced the same bill in June 2020 but it stalled in committee and didn't end up passing. He's confident this attempt will have a different outcome due to the legislation's bipartisan support — Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, is also pushing for the bill to pass, he said.

"A lot of bipartisan bills pass, and sometimes things like this will break through," Paul said. "... One thing I will try, and I don't believe we tried last time, is just putting it out there and seeing if anybody objects."

Paul and McGarvey were joined at Monday's press conference by Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, who expressed support for the bill.

"I don't know a better way to commemorate coming up on the fourth year of Breonna's murder," she said. "I'm so grateful to have people in the room who continue to understand how important that what happened to Breonna never happens again."

This story will be updated.

Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Justice for Breonna Taylor Act ban on no-knock warrants pushed again