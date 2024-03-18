4 wounded in shooting at Manteca bar
Four people were wounded and no arrests have been made after a shooting at a bar in Manteca Saturday night, police said.
Four people were wounded and no arrests have been made after a shooting at a bar in Manteca Saturday night, police said.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Fanny packs are back, and this is the one 35,000 five-star fans rave about.
Dan Monson will coach in the NCAA tournament, then be out of a job.
The Lakers have been dealing with a number of injuries.
Aaron Rodgers' tenure as a vice presidential prospect lasted about three days.
The Yankees believe Cole got "a little too hot a little too quick" this spring.
Last week, Midjourney, the AI startup building image (and soon video) generators, made a small, blink-and-you'll-miss-it change to its terms of service related to the company's policy around IP disputes. Generative AI models like Midjourney's are trained on an enormous number of examples -- e.g. Vendors assert that fair use, the legal doctrine that allows for the use of copyrighted works to make a secondary creation as long as it’s transformative, shields them where it concerns model training.
No need to count sheep when your bedding gets an upgrade like this.
Great tunes anywhere, anytime: The angled Bluetooth mini is water-resistant and sounds incredible. Grab it while it's 40% off.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a trip out the AL West for their next stop in their 2024 MLB divisional season preview, discussing the World Series champion Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics.
The youngest manager in MLB received added security Friday.
Dustin Poirier's candid revelation about his struggle with post-fight depression in the aftermath of his defeat to Justin Gaethje shed some light on a common, yet often overlooked, aspect of combat sports that many fighters experience.
Twitch is removing the Prime Video Watch Party feature from its online streaming platform on April 2, almost four years after it became available to all of its users.
Ryan Gainer, a Black autistic teen, was shot and killed by California deputies after a mental health episode at his family home. While police say they followed protocol, his family said they should have deescalated the situation.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the streaky Dallas Mavericks, a new foundational player for the Atlanta Hawks and check in on the Most Improved Player race.
The new Mini 2 gets a lot better.
Cost remains one of the biggest hurdles to electric vehicle adoption. Most of today’s EVs sell for higher prices than fossil fuel-powered vehicles, and that’s keeping a lot of people from purchasing one. Coreshell, a battery materials startup, revealed a breakthrough this week that could lower the cost of lithium-ion batteries.
The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is an all-new midsize luxury SUV, with a hybrid powertrain and a uniquely stylish high-tech interior.
Fans attending Thursday's game will receive a voucher to pick up the Jágr bobblehead at a later date.