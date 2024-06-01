4 workers suspended after fight breaks out at Spirit counter at BWI Airport

A vendor working with Spirit Airlines has suspended four employees after a fight broke out at the airline’s ticket counter at BWI Marshall Airport earlier this week, according to a statement from the airline.

The fight involved four employees contracted by Spirit Airlines and one other individual.

Video shared by TMZ shows a barefoot man in a gray T-shirt and black shorts squaring up for a fight by the ticket counter line.

“Let’s go,” he says in the video, as other men approach him with fists raised. “You going to jail today.”

Next, the video shows a man dressed in a white shirt throwing a punch and three others join in, kicking and hitting the man in gray as they hold him down. The video lasts about a minute.

Sgt. Brady McCormick, a spokesperson for the Maryland Transportation Authority, which is in charge of law enforcement at the airport, said officers got word of the fight at 4:15 p.m Tuesday. Five people were involved, and one “suffered minor injuries,” McCormick said.

He said the people involved in the fight “were provided with victims’ rights and services information, including information about filing criminal charges at the local commissioner’s office.”

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines said the ticket counter agents were employed by a third-party vendor at BWI. The vendor has suspended four workers “pending an investigation into the matter.”

“We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor’s investigation,” the airline said.

Neither the MDTA nor Spirit responded to an inquiry about what prompted the fight. The people involved had not been identified as of Friday evening.