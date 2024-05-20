4 victims killed in I-75 crash identified

Officials have released the names of four people killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bartow County.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, the Bartow County Coroner’s Office confirmed the names and ages of the victims: 43-year-old Dakarai Mason, 35-year-old Erin Mason and 15-year-old Brandon Crawford died in one car and 21-year-old Aimee Odom died in a second car.

All the victims are from Cartersville. The names and conditions of the five victims who were injured have not been released.

Georgia State Patrol says a Kia van was traveling on I-75 northbound when it left the roadway and crossed the grass median over to the southbound lanes.

The van crashed with a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner, which was also hit by a commercial truck. Troopers say a Hyundai SUV also hit the back of the Tahoe.

Three people inside the van, identified as the Masons and Crawford, and the 4Runner driver, identified as Odom, died at the scene. A medical helicopter airlifted the Tahoe driver. Paramedics took two children inside the van along with an adult and child from the Hyundai SUV to the hospital.

Troopers say it’s unclear at this time what caused the van to cross over into the southbound lanes.

