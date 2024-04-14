4-vehicle crash partially blocks Ft. Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers are currently at the scene of a four-vehicle wreck with injuries along Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash took place at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard (Route 41A) and Cunningham Lane at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

As of 10:10 p.m., only one northbound lane is open, according to authorities. As a result, motorists are asked to seek an alternate route until the road is cleared.

“There is no information available regarding injuries but it does not appear to be life-threatening,” officials said in a statement about the wreck.

No additional details have been released about this crash.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

