4 UChicago students denied diplomas pending disciplinary process after protests

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago is facing criticism for its disciplinary response to the campus protests against the war in Gaza.

It is commencement weekend and at least four graduating students said their degress are being withheld pending the university’s disciplinary process.

At a press conference Friday, one of those graduating seniors threw his robe to the ground along with a stole and medallion he just received for being an Odyssey Scholars at the university.

The students and faculty supporters say the university’s disciplinary process has been arbitrary, lacking in transparency. They say it’s an egregious violation of their first amendment rights of students.

Earlier this month, police cleared a tent encampment on the quad. Days later, students briefly occupied the Institute of Politics building protesting the war in Gaza and demanding the university cut ties with Israel.

In a statement, university officials say U of C adheres to a well defined faculty led disciplinary system for disruptive conduct and once a formal complaint is received and found credible, degrees can be withheld until the case is resolved. Those students can still participate in Saturday’s convocation, but the activists say that will only be a charade.

“My diploma doesn’t matter when there are people in Palestine and Gaza who will never walk a stage again. Who will never receive a diploma. What about them? Who is going to fight for them? There are no universities left in Gaza, they’ve been bombed to the ground,” said student, Youssef Hasweh.

Sixteen Chicago aldermen have also weighed in, sending a letter to the university’s provost urging to reconsider the move to withhold degrees.

