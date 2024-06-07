4 tornadoes touched down in Ohio on Wednesday night, National Weather Service says

Four tornadoes touched down in Ohio on Wednesday night from thunderstorms that crossed the region, the National Weather Service said.

>> 10 tornadoes hit the Miami Valley region in early May, NWS says

The four brought to 62 the number of tornadoes seen in a year in the state, which ties a record, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said Thursday.

An EF0 tornado the National Weather Service called “weak” touched down in extreme northeast Delaware County. Video taken from near Olive Green and Fredricks roads, about five miles west of Centerburg, shows a brief tornado developing and then dissipating rather quickly as it moves through a wooded area along Porter Central Road, NWS forecasters said in the public information statement issued Thursday morning.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency, which assisted the weather service in surveying the area Thursday, confirmed minor damage to trees in the area, which supports an estimated wind speed of 65 mph.

>> Is the Miami Valley part of new Tornado Alley?

A second EF0 tornado was confirmed southwest of Hanover in Licking County, forecasters in Wilmington said.

The Licking County Emergency Management Agency assisted NWS forecasters in evaluating tree and minor structural damage along Lesley and Claylick Roads. The damage was determined to be tornadic in nature, with estimated maximum wind speeds around 80 mph. A number of trees were snapped and uprooted, and a few structures were damaged -- soffit/fascia and roofs.

A third EF0 tornado touched down in Miller Twp., Knox County.

The fourth tornado, an EF2, hit the Village of Frazeyburg in Muskingum County, and left nine people injured, according to our news partner at WBNS-TV (10tv.com). Five of those injured were taken to a hospital in Zanesville. The others were treated and did not require a trip to a hospital.



