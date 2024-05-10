4 tornadoes hit southern Illinois this week, 1 person hurt, National Weather Service says

One person was injured when four tornadoes hit southern Illinois on Wednesday as storms crossed the region, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has announced.

The person injured was struck by a falling tree limb in Cora, the weather service said. The person’s condition wasn’t released.

The National Weather Service sent a survey team to monitor the damage caused by the four tornadoes.

Here’s a rundown of the survey results:

▪ EF1 tornado in Carrier Mills and Harrisburg. Estimated peak winds of 95 mph. Several dozen trees snapped or uprooted along with many large branches broken along the path. A few homes and barns with minor roof damage. One home was slightly shifted off its foundation.

The National Weather Service said a tornado hit Carrier Mills on Wednesday. National Weather Service

▪ EF0 tornado in Lake of Egypt and Creal Springs. Estimated peak winds of 80 mph. Subdivisions received damage from downed tree limbs.

The National Weather Service said a tornado hit the Lake of Egypt area on Wednesday. National Weather Service

▪ EF1 tornado in Cora. Estimated peak winds of 108 mph. The tornado did significant tree damage in Cora and did roof, siding, and facia damage to a few homes. A couple small barns and a carport were destroyed as well. One manufactured home slid about a foot off its foundation. This is the tornado that caused the tree limb to hit one person.

The National Weather Service said a tornado hit Cora on Wednesday. National Weather Service

▪ EF1 tornado in Jackson and Williamson counties. Estimated peak winds of 90 mph. Trees were damaged and a barn had roof damage.

The National Weather Service said a tornado hit Jackson and Williamson counties on Wednesday. National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said six tornadoes in the EF0 and EF1 range hit Reynolds, Iron and Madison counties in southern Missouri on Wednesday night. No injuries were reported. The agency also said additional surveys will be conducted.

The ratings for the tornadoes are based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale in these categories:

EF0.....65 to 85 mph

EF1.....86 to 110 mph

EF2.....111 to 135 mph

EF3.....136 to 165 mph

EF4.....166 to 200 mph

EF5.....>200 mph