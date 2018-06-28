4 Things Worth Grilling That Aren't Meat

Last fall, my family went 10 weeks without an oven or stovetop, thanks to our kitchen renovation. While the challenge had me (finally) getting to know every plug-in appliance my husband and I had listed on our wedding registry more than 10 years ago, it also forced me to push the limits of our backyard gas grill. Before the renovation, we pretty much only used it to cook marinated chicken breasts, burgers, corn or the occasional pile of peppers. But during the renovation, my family began thinking of this appliance's full potential as a heat source in lieu of our oven and stovetop. Without the ability to steam, boil or roast veggies, I was going to need to learn some new tricks if we were going to maintain any semblance of a healthy diet during the construction project. Here are some of my favorite grilling recipes from that period:

1. Cauliflower Steaks

Veggies that can easily be cut into large slabs -- think zucchini, eggplant, peppers, onions and portobello mushrooms -- are among the more popular vegetables to grill. Cauliflower, meanwhile, has been overlooked as a grilling vegetable since it's generally prepared by being cut into florets, which better lends themselves to being steamed, roasted or sauteed indoors. But as I learned in my months without an oven, cauliflower can easily be cut into slabs -- often called "steaks" -- and grilled over direct heat. Doing so lends it a delicious, smoky flavor and an almost "meaty" texture that can be quite satisfying.

[See: What's Really in Those Meatless Meats?]

To make steaks, stand a head of trimmed cauliflower base-down on a cutting board and cut three to four 1/2- to 3/4-inch-thick slices from the center (how many you get depends on the size of cauliflower). Set aside end pieces and any extra florets that fall off -- these can be cooked in a grill basket. Then, brush both sides of the steaks with olive oil or any olive oil-based seasoning mixture (lemon juice, garlic and/or fresh herbs would be great). Sprinkle with salt. Grill covered on medium heat for about five minutes per side, or until a good char develops and the thicker stem is softened. Serve as is, or with your favorite garnishes like toasted pine nuts, grated Parmesan cheese or my husband's favorite -- Frank's RedHot buffalo wing sauce.

2. Plantains

Unless you grew up in a Latin American household, you may not know what to do with those oversized cousins of the banana that sometimes sport a black peel. (I certainly didn't.) So here's an idea to help get you acquainted: Try grilling them.

Choose ripe (but not mushy) plantains for your first grilling project -- they'll cook faster than less ripe green plantains. Ripe plantains will have extensive black spots on their deep yellow skin, or even have mostly black skin. Leave the peel on and cut them lengthwise down the middle. Brush the entire plantain (exposed fruit side and the peel) with a very light coat of olive oil, and place it on a medium-to-high preheated grill, skin side down. Grill it covered, for about seven to ten minutes. While the skin side is grilling, you can sprinkle a teensy bit of salt on the exposed fruit, if desired. When the skin starts to blacken and the fruit seems to be loosening from the peel, flip the plantains over and cook them with the fruit side down, uncovered, for just two minutes or so, or until the fruit gets an appealing char mark and softens a touch more. Remove the peel before eating.

[See: 8 Unusual Grilling Ideas, From Chickpeas to Grilled Lemonade.]

3. Halloumi Cheese

If the thought of throwing cheese on the barbie conjures up images of a melted, gooey mess, then perhaps you're not familiar with halloumi. Halloumi originated in Cyprus and is typically made from sheep's milk. It's a salty-tasting cheese sold in blocks and stored in brine, and it's unique for its high melting point. In other words, it holds its shape well when exposed to high heat. When eaten raw, it has a bit of a rubbery texture, but when sliced into slabs and grilled, it takes on a very pleasant soft-but-firm texture and absolutely delicious flavor. I used to make halloumi cheese in the frying pan, but grilling it works equally well. I love it served in a salad with arugula, watermelon, mint and pickled red onions, and drizzled with balsamic vinegar. Or, you can layer it with sliced tomatoes, grilled zucchini and pesto as a riff on caprese salad.