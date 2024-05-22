4 teens face attempted murder charges for shooting man in head near Sioux Falls

Four teens are charged in an attempted murder case after one allegedly shot a man in the head and left him for dead in Lincoln County.

According to court documents, Victor Rios, 19, of Sioux Falls, was charged with attempted first degree murder, a second degree felony, for shooting 24-year-old Dylan Jaimes, of Marion, after the former reportedly stole half an ounce of marijuana during an April 30 drug transaction.

Three other male teens, Danai Cha, 18, of Sioux Falls, and Rakeem Fitzgerald, 19, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Antonio Hacker, 19, of Sioux Falls, who were with Rios at the time of the shooting, have also been charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder and accessory to a felony, court records show.

The teens also face various other charges stemming from a May 2 traffic stop in Minnehaha County. According to a May 3 criminal complaint, Cha, Fitzgerald and Rios were charged with possession of marijuana, a class one misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class two misdemeanor. Rios also faces a false impersonation charge, a class one misdemeanor, and driving without a license, a class two misdemeanor.

What does the affidavit state?

A May 14 affidavit states the four teens met Jaimes and an unnamed 15-year-old male juvenile in the parking lot of a bar in western Sioux Falls to arrange the marijuana deal. The teens arrived in a black Toyota Corolla, with Cha at the wheel and Rios, the shooting suspect, in the front passenger seat, while Jaimes met in a silver Pontiac.

According to the affidavit's narrative, Jaimes asked the minor to deliver the drugs to the teens. The group took the drugs and left without paying.

Jaimes, with the juvenile in the front passenger seat, then "pursued the black Toyota throughout Sioux Falls," the court documents state.

At some point, Jaimes turned southbound at the intersection of 268th Street and 469 Avenue near the southwestern city limits and began traveling in a different direction than the four teens.

But the black Toyota later "caught up to [Jaimes'] car, passing him, and then stopping in the roadway in front of he and [the 15-year-old juvenile]."

Rios then allegedly exited the car, pulled a silver handgun out of his waistband area and fired two shots at the silver Pontiac, the documents state.

One bullet struck the driver's side Jaimes' front windshield, hitting him in the head, while another bullet missed the vehicle.

Jaimes' condition is currently unknown, but the affidavit states he was taken to an area hospital, where he regained consciousness.

The documents state the "bullet was lodged in the frontal lobe of [Jaimes'] brain, but at this time he was conscious and able to answer questions."

The black Toyota driven by the teens was found May 1 by a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper on Interstate 229, south of the Benson Road exit in Sioux Falls.

Court records state the vehicle was apparently intentionally disabled, with damage to the exterior, windows and license plates throughout.

The vehicle was found to be registered under Hacker and his mother.

GPS data showed Hacker's vehicle left Sioux Falls on April 25, arrived in Pennsylvania on April 26, departed Pennsylvania on April 27 and returned to Sioux Falls on April 28, the court records state.

Cha, Hacker and Rios have been booked into Minnehaha County Jail. Fitzgerald is not currently listed in the county's jail roster.

Rios is being held on a $250,000 bond, while Cha and Hacker's bonds have been set at $100,000. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for later this summer.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 4 teens face murder charges after marijuana dealer shot in head