4 teens arrested after stolen car crashes near Rehoboth Beach boardwalk Saturday

Four teens were arrested after a stolen car crashed a few feet from the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk Saturday.

The driver of a Honda CRV fled from a traffic stop in Bethany Beach around 7:20 p.m., Delaware State Police said in a news release. The car, later determined to have been stolen from the Dover area, was seen moments later on northbound Coastal Highway, near Fred Hudson Road.

"Despite attempts to pursue the car, troopers discontinued the chase due to safety concerns arising from the excessive speed," the news release said.

A state police helicopter followed the vehicle, which entered downtown Rehoboth Beach and eventually crashed into a fence on Olive Avenue near the boardwalk. The four suspects ran from the vehicle but were quickly apprehended, police said.

A gun was found in the car, according to police. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspects, ages 17, 15, 15 and 14, were each charged with resisting arrest, second-degree conspiracy, receiving stolen property over $1,500, possession of a deadly weapon under the age of 18 and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. The driver, a 15-year-old, was also charged with numerous traffic violations.

All four were committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on secured bond.

