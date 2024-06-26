4 teens arrested after crashing into Lansing police vehicle during chase

LANSING — Four teens were in custody following an attempted traffic stop that led to a crash involving a police vehicle Tuesday night in Lansing, police said.

A 16-year-old suspect deliberately struck a Lansing police vehicle while trying to escape after the attempted stop in the area of the Kensington Meadows Mobile Home park in the 4200 block of Jolly Road, but no officers were injured during the incident, Michigan State Police said in a news release.

Four suspects were caught after running from the vehicle, and a fifth suspect was still at large, they said.

The arrests happened while troopers from the Lansing Post and members of the Lansing Violent Crimes Initiative unit were investigating a drive-by shooting that happened earlier that day in the area of Dunckel and Jolly roads, state police said.

The investigators went to the mobile home park and saw five suspects entering a vehicle. They tried to stop the driver, who initially complied before speeding off and intentionally hitting one of the VCI vehicles, officials said.

"The suspect vehicle drove a short distance and stopped, where all five occupants exitedthe vehicle and fled on foot," the release said. "Four of the five suspects were taken into custody a short time later. One suspect is still outstanding however his identify is known and troopers will seek charges from the prosecutor’s office."

Police found three stolen firearms in the vehicle. Two 18-year-olds from Lansing were lodged at the Lansing city lockup, while two 16-year-old boys, also from Lansing, were taken to the Ingham County Youth Home.

Police said they would seek charges that include resisting and obstructing police and weapons offenses. The 16-year-old driver also could face charges of felonious assault and fleeing and eluding, officials said.

State police gave no other details about the drive-by shooting, saying the investigation was ongoing.

