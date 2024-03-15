4 teens accused in killing of Las Vegas classmate seek to have charges dismissed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Four teenagers appeared before a Clark County Judge in district court on Thursday as their attorneys argued to have their charges dismissed.

The defendants were Gianni Robinson, Treavion Randolph, Damien Hernandez, and Dontral Beaver.

All four are accused of killing their classmate, 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, last November near Rancho High School.

Their attorneys argued in front of Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones that there was insufficient evidence for their charges.

Each faces second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

“The conspiracy requires some sort of agreement, whether it’s expressed or implied, or with a coordinated series of attacks,” Daniel Martinez, who is representing Randolph, said. “Again, the video is very telling. There was nothing coordinated about this at all your honor. It was complete mayhem, from everybody that was involved. Everybody acting on their own.”

Martinez was appointed as counsel from the Clark County Public Defender’s office.

Judge Jones said in court she would issue a written decision on the matter, but didn’t give a date.

