4 suspects in Texas County double murder case to appear in court
4 suspects in Texas County double murder case to appear in court
4 suspects in Texas County double murder case to appear in court
The stories you need to start your day: SCOTUS blocks Texas immigration law again, March Madness begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.
Equal parts cozy and stylish, the star's Favorite Daughter sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
A first-half red card changed everything between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
These 'hair and skin savers' have hundreds of thousands of fans — right now they are up to 50% off.
The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
Freeland was pinch running due to the Rockies being thin on their bench.
Insta360's new action camera improves on 2022's X3 in every way, with substantial battery improvements, higher-resolution video and even more tricks.
Google Wallet will finally launch in India -- nearly two years after its relaunch as a digital wallet platform in the U.S. -- according to a preview of the app that the company accidentally posted on the Google Play store in the country.
The Oversight Board, Meta's semi-independent policy council, is turning its attention to how the company's social platforms are handling explicit, AI-generated images. Tuesday, it announced investigations into two separate cases over how Instagram in India and Facebook in the U.S. handled AI-generated images of public figures after Meta's systems fell short on detecting and responding to the explicit content. In both cases, the sites have now taken down the media.
President Joe Biden has spent $23 billion of the $39 billion he has to spur chipmaking in the US, spreading it to companies that plan new activities in several states.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
Something's happening with General Motors' headquarters buildings, and it may mean they'll no longer be GM's headquarters buildings.
The Detroit Pistons will hire an executive to oversee basketball operations after finishing the worst season in franchise history.
Hyundai taking four Ioniq 5 N EVs to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this year, aiming to nab two EV records in the race to the clouds.
'They don't cut into me ... they smooth out my stomach and backside just enough to look sexy but still realistic,' says one fan.
On the first day of Trump’s first criminal trial, prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan to fine Trump $3,000 for three social media posts attacking witnesses who will testify in the hush money case against him that they say violate a gag order put in place by the judge last month