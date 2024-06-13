4 suspects with alleged gang ties arrested in violent Southern California home invasion robbery

Four suspects with alleged gang ties were arrested in connection to a violent home invasion robbery in San Bernardino County.

The suspects were identified as:

Marcos Guerrero, 48, of Glendora

Elijah Gafare, 35, of West Covina

Cynthia Leal, 38, of Ontario

Vincent Solarez, 58, Upland

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department believes all four suspects have gang ties in the Inland Empire and are responsible for a series of home invasions, assaults, and extortions of local business owners.

The invasion happened on March 12 as the suspects broke into a home on the 18000 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington at around 3 a.m.

The victims, a man and a woman, were woken up by the suspects at gunpoint. The male victim was assaulted and pistol-whipped, while the woman was held against her will, deputies said.

The suspects stole around $12,500 in cash and took the hard drive to the home’s surveillance cameras along with the victims’ vehicle.

From left: Cynthia Leal, Vincent Solarez, Elijah Gafare, and Marcos Guerrero are seen in booking photos from the Fontana Sheriff's Station.

After the suspects fled, the male victim called the police for help. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives later identified three suspects involved and a search warrant at two separate homes was served on May 30. Guerrero and Leal were arrested at an apartment in Glendora. Gafare was arrested at a home in West Covina.

On June 11, detectives discovered a fourth suspect, Solarez, was allegedly involved in the home invasion. Solarez was spotted driving in Upland near the intersection of North Campus Avenue and East Washington Boulevard.

He was pulled over and arrested at the scene. A search warrant at Solarez’s home yielded evidence related to the home invasion, deputies said.

All four were arrested on charges of residential robbery, assault with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Detectives believe there are additional unreported incidents involving the suspects and have released their booking photos in case victims recognize them.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Pedersen at the Fontana Station at 909-356-6767.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

