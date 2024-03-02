4 students hospitalized after school bus collides with minivan in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four students and a driver were taken to a hospital after a school bus collided with a minivan on Friday.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, several 911 calls came in at about 2:21 p.m. regarding a collision between the bus and a car in the 12400 block of Northeast Highway 315.

Rescue crews arrived minutes later and set up triage to evaluate all of the students who were on the school bus.

Four students were taken to a nearby hospital. Crews also trauma-alerted the driver of the minivan to a nearby trauma center.

Officials said the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

