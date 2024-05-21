4 seeking Republican primary win in Oregon’s 6th District

Mike Erickson and David Russ are running for Oregon's 6th Congressional District.

Four candidates are running in the Republican primary for Oregon’s 6th Congressional District which represents Polk and Yamhill counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties.

The successful candidate will face the winner of the Democratic primary between incumbent Andrea Salinas and Cody Reynolds.

Mike Erickson is a Tigard businessman, who previously tried for the role, losing to Salinas in the 2022 general election. Erickson also ran in 2006 and 2008 for Oregon's 5th Congressional District.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Portland State University.

Erickson does not have any governmental experience, and says his strength is that he is not a career politician.

He told the Statesman Journal his top priorities in Congress would be securing the southern border, fighting inflation and supporting law enforcement.

David Russ is Mayor of Dundee, in Yamhill County. He lost to Erickson in the 2022 primary election for the 6th District.

Russ holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University.

He has worked as an accountant, a consultant, a real estate broker, in multi-industry manufacturing and in technology administration.

Russ told the Statesman Journal his highest priorities are immigration, the border, national debt, the federal budget and inflation.

David Burch is a Salem resident who ran for the Republican nomination for Oregon governor in 2022. He is a graduate of Forest Grove High School and listed his occupation as unemployed.

He said his priorities are the economy, curbing homelessness and helping people directly as he is able.

Conrad J. Herold is a retired contractor from Salem. Herold did not respond to the Statesman Journal’s questions.

Campaign funding in the GOP contest for the 6th Congressional District

Between Jan. 1, 2023, and May 1, 2024, Erickson raised $140,962 and spent $43,312, leaving $101,190 cash on hand, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission data.

During the same time period, Russ raised $3,460 and spent $ ,140, leaving a $320 balance in his campaign account.

Neither Burch nor Herold had registered or filed a report with the FEC.

