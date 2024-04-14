4 Sacramento juveniles arrested in Fairfield for alleged armed carjacking

(FOX40.COM) — Four juveniles from Sacramento were arrested after being accused of an armed carjacking, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Around 6:21 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle that was reported as being involved in an armed carjacking was captured on Fairfield police cameras while traveling eastbound on Travis Boulevard from I-80.

Fairfield PD said that several officers responded and initiated a traffic stop near Travis Boulevard at Pennsylvania Avenue. The vehicle turned onto Travion Court then continued to the back of a parking lot, according to police. Four people reportedly exited the vehicle as it was still moving.

Two immediately surrendered, according to Fairfield PD. The other two were located a short distance away. All four occupants were juveniles out of Sacramento. The driver, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was transported and booked into juvenile hall.

