These 4 projects will snarl Tri-City traffic next week. Where to avoid the headaches

Eric Rosane
·1 min read

Spring is almost here — and so are these Pasco-area traffic projects.

Three construction projects in particular are sure to give commuters some serious headaches this upcoming week.

Here’s what you need to know:

West Argent Road, March 18-22

  • Expect intermittent lane closures along West Argent Road from Varney Lane to Road 36 as city contractors conduct pavement work near the Tri-Cities Airport. Road work will occur 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, with access to Farm Road restricted all day Tuesday. Traffic detours and delays should be expected.

Broadmoor Boulevard, March 19-20

  • Broadmoor Boulevard between Burns Road and Dent Road (Road 116) will be closed to traffic Tuesday, March 19, through Wednesday, March 20, as contractors work to restore the roadway. Motorists should watch for traffic detours and delays.

Blue Bridge, Through Jan. 2025

West Lewis Street bridge, Through mid-April