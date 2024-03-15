These 4 projects will snarl Tri-City traffic next week. Where to avoid the headaches

Spring is almost here — and so are these Pasco-area traffic projects.

Three construction projects in particular are sure to give commuters some serious headaches this upcoming week.

Here’s what you need to know:

West Argent Road, March 18-22

Expect intermittent lane closures along West Argent Road from Varney Lane to Road 36 as city contractors conduct pavement work near the Tri-Cities Airport. Road work will occur 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, with access to Farm Road restricted all day Tuesday. Traffic detours and delays should be expected.

Broadmoor Boulevard, March 19-20

Broadmoor Boulevard between Burns Road and Dent Road (Road 116) will be closed to traffic Tuesday, March 19, through Wednesday, March 20, as contractors work to restore the roadway. Motorists should watch for traffic detours and delays.

Blue Bridge, Through Jan. 2025

Intermittent lane closures on northbound and southbound Highway 395 at the blue bridge will continue through January 2025 as Washington State Department of Transportation crews continue work to peel old paint, clean and repaint the landmark Tri-City span. The last time this work was done in its entirety was in 1994. Crews also will conduct minor maintenance and repairs during the project.

West Lewis Street bridge, Through mid-April

West Lewis Street remains closed between 2nd Avenue and Oregon Avenue as construction workers put the final touches on the new 625-foot overpass. The new bridge across the BNSF yard will connect east Pasco to downtown. It’s expected to open to traffic mid-April. Traffic is being detoured around the old Lewis Street underpass.