4 primaries were held in Horry County for SC House of Representatives. Here are results

Incumbents won primary electionsTuesday in all four South Carolina House districts within Horry County.

The House of Representatives districts cover areas in Conway, Myrtle Beach, Aynor and parts of Marion County.

With around 90% of ballots counted, here are unofficial results:

District 57

Lucas Atkinson won the Democratic primary in District 57 with 55% of the vote. In November, residents will vote for Atkinson or Republican Kevin Taylor Coleridge.

Atkinson has been the incumbent since 2016. His opponent, Cynthia Ford, finished with 44% of the votes, including 66% in Horry County.

Lucas Atkinson, the South Carolina House of Representatives District representative since 2016.

District 58

Jeff Johnson won the Republican primary for District 58 with 84% of the votes. He will run unopposed this fall, as there is no Democrat running for the seat.

Johnson has been the incumbent since 2014.

John Beatty finished second with 16% of the votes.

District 61

Carla Schuessler earned 58% of the vote, making her the Republican candidate for District 61. Schuessler has held the seat since being voted into office in 2022.

She will not face an opponent in the 2024 election because there are no Democrats seeking the seat.

Shannon Grady received 29% of the votes and Patrick Herrmann received 13%.

Carla Schuessler represents District 61 for the South Carolina House of Representatives. She was voted into office in 2022.

District 106

Val Guest was voted as the Republican candidate for District 106, receiving 65% of the votes. There is no Democrat running.

Brian Sweeney came in second with 35% of the vote.

Guest has represented District 106 since 2022.

Val Guest has represented District 106 for the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2022.