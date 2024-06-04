4 pounds of meth seized by police in Middletown

Jun. 4—The Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit served a search warrant Monday at a residence in the 2200 block of Tytus Avenue and seized four pounds of methamphetamine, according to police.

Officers detained a person or persons of interest, and criminal charges will be considered by a Butler County grand jury at a later time as the investigation is still ongoing, according to Middletown police. No other details were released.

Anyone with drug information or information about suspected drug traffickers can call Middletown police at 513-425-7749.