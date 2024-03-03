4 The People: Pressing issues in Washington, Topeka

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s “turnaround” time in the Kansas Statehouse, meaning bills that are “blessed” by leadership are cleared to cross the rotunda to the other chamber.

One issue still outstanding is tax relief, after Governor Laura Kelly vetoed the GOP House plan, and then the House failed to override her veto. That leaves the single rate plan in limbo.

House Speaker Daniel Hawkins joins us this week to discuss the prospects for compromise, and to discuss other issues including waiting list for people with disabilities in Kansas, Medicaid expansion prospects, and more.

But first, Democrat Congresswoman Sharice Davids (KS-3) joins to update on the prospects for a new round of spending deadlines. Can Congress get the bills passed by the new appropriations deadlines?

Plus, immigration, supply chains, and President Joe Biden’s prospects for re-election. Is the congresswoman comfortable with him as the nominee?

