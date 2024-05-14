4 people killed in North Texas crash between tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle

Four people were killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Wise County.

Sheriff Lane Akin told the Wise County Messenger that the fatal accident involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

The collision was reported about 6:30 a.m. on Farm Road 1810 at County Road 1340, the Messenger reported.

The people who died have not yet been publicly identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash.

FM 1810 was reportedly closed to traffic on Tuesday morning.

