4 The People: Debate around KC solutions to address homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hope Faith Homeless Day Center has applied for more than $7 million that the city would give them from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It would allow Hope Faith to become a low barrier shelter.

The executive director of Hope Faith, Doug Langner, was our first guest. His group wants the money. An ordinance discussing that was on the city’s Finance, Governance, and Public Safety Committee agenda Wednesday, February 21st. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called for a 45 day hold of the agenda item that day, which was approved.

One group against this particular ordinance is the Paseo West Neighborhood Association. Hope Faith is located in its neighborhood.

Paseo West President Evie Craig joined us as well, and her group wants a city-wide approach to the homelessness problem, giving the more than $7 million to a number of different groups as opposed to just Hope Faith.

This agenda item will likely be in front of the Finance, Governance, and Public Safety Committee again Wednesday, April 10th.

